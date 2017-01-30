Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees worldwide in next 5 years

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz says the company plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, in response to President Trump's executive order on immigration. Schultz says it "effectively [bans] people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, including refugees fleeing wars."
