The groundbreaking girl group Shirelles started 60 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Shirelles with "Mama said." The group first got together 60 years ago this year.

They performed together for a talent show at their high school in New Jersey. Within a few years of that performance, they became the first girl group to have the No. 1 song on the U.S. charts.

It was their hit "Will you Love Me Tomorrow," and it reached that top spot on January 30, 1961 — 56 years ago today. The Shirelles are sometimes credited with kicking off excitement for girl groups nationwide. Their success was soon followed by many other groups, like the Ronettes, the Supremes and the Crystals.