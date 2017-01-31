In the Dark Episode 2: The Circle

In the Dark APM Reports

APM Reports "In the Dark" radio series examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy -- a case that went unsolved for nearly 27 years.

Part two is called "The Circle."

This episode details further mistakes by the investigators in the Jacob Wetterling disappearance, and reporter Madeleine Baran and her team show that law enforcement failed to canvass the neighborhood and missed key witnesses.

After the episode, Madeleine, Samara and Lizzie discuss the overwhelming number of leads Jacob's family and law enforcement received, and the killer's recent confession.