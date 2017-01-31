White House says Obama's order on LGBTQ rights will stay in effect

President Trump has decided to leave in place President Obama's 2014 executive order protecting employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors. Here, a marcher in New York's Gay Pride march wears a modified version of a Trump campaign hat last summer.
