Are virtual personal assistants helping your life, or intruding on it?

Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant are all touted to give you "hands free" control of your life — answering questions, playing your favorite music and seamlessly integrating different technology throughout your home.

But those same virtual personal assistants are raising concerns both about privacy, consumer rights and the future of artificial intelligence.

MPR News reporter Marianne Combs looked at how new technology is changing our relationships with corporations, and with each other.

Joining her was Ben Sauer, a digital product designer and strategist at Clearleft, and Cyborg Anthropologist Amber Case, who studies the relationship between humans and technology.

To hear the full conversation use the audio player above.