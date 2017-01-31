From refugee camps in Kenya, Somalis react with sadness, dismay

Thousands of Somali refugees cleared to come to the United States are now facing an uncertain future.

Some have been waiting as long as a decade to be approved for resettlement and were only days away from leaving for America when President Donald Trump's executive order came down. It temporarily bars entry for all refugees for 120 days, and it's unclear what will happen after that.

BBC Correspondent Bashkas Jugsodaay has been speaking to refugees in nearby Kenya, and he spoke with MPR's Cathy Wurzer about what he's hearing.

