Protesting immigration ban, hundreds rally in downtown Minneapolis

Jaylani Hussein speaks to protesters filling the street between the U.S. Courthouse and Minneapolis City Hall.

Hundreds of people are gathering in front of the federal courthouse downtown Minneapolis this afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.

Traffic was closed on 4th Street South in front of the building, police said.

It was the second large protest of the immigration order in the Twin Cities this week. On Sunday, some 1,000 people rallied against the action at the airport.

Most of Minnesota's congressional delegation has spoken out against the order, which includes a 90-day ban of refugees from Somalia and six other countries.

Right now, outside federal courts in downtown Mpls. #MuslimBan protesters are filling the Plaza, shouting "We must resist." Via @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/8Tco4Cet1F — Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) January 31, 2017

