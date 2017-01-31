Trump to sign executive order on cybersecurity

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order aimed at strengthening cybersecurity.

A White House official said Tuesday that the order will charge the head of the Office of Management and Budget with assessing security risk to computer networks across the executive branch of government.

The official said the order also directs agency heads to develop plans to modernize information technology infrastructure.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the executive order hadn't been publicly released.