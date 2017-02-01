Appetites: Surly winterizes Swedish summer party

Kraftskivan is normally a traditional Scandinavian party that takes place outdoors in the balmy summer weather.

But for the Great Northern Festival, Surly Brewing Co. executive chef Jorge Guzman wanted to flip that on its head and put party outside in the dead of a Minnesota winter.

The Great Northern aims to get Minnesotans to embrace the winter and do things outdoors.

Surly's party will certainly do that: there'll be crayfish, smoked sturgeon and a mobile sauna. Plus plenty of beer.

The event is 6 p.m. tonight, and admission is free.

To hear more on why Guzman wanted to host a Kraftskivan and how he'll do that, use the audio player above.