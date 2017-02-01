New song from Dylan part of his first three-disc release

"Triplicate" album cover Album art

Today's Morning Edition music is from "I Could Have Told You" a brand new track by Bob Dylan. It will be included on a three-disc release called "Triplicate," which will be available on March 31.

This is the first time in his long career that Dylan has released a triple album of new material.

But like his last two albums, none of the songs on this one were written by the only songwriter ever awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. They are all older tunes from the American songbook.

This one was first recorded by Frank Sinatra in 1953.