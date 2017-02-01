Minnesota AG Swanson joins suit against Trump's immigration order

Updated: 9:04 p.m. | Posted: 8:40 p.m.

Lori Swanson, Minnesota's attorney general, has joined a lawsuit alleging that President Trump's recent immigration order is unconstitutional and should not be enforced, her office announced Wednesday night.

Washington state attorney general Bob Ferguson filed the suit Tuesday. The complaint, filed in U.S. district court, seeks an expedited hearing within 14 days.

Ferguson and Swanson are both Democrats.

The executive order's temporary ban on all refugees and immigration restrictions has "immediate and significant effects in Minnesota," the lawsuit reads.

Swanson noted the many foreign-born Minnesotans, plus the thousands of others who're from the several Muslim-majority countries whose residents aren't allowed to enter the U.S. for 90 days.

"These Minnesotans now face considerable uncertainty about whether they may travel overseas or whether relatives may visit or move here," the lawsuit said.

Trump's immigration ban aims to make the country safer, the White House said.

"In order to protect Americans, the United States must ensure that those admitted to this country do not bear hostile attitudes toward it and its founding principles," the order reads.

The order indefinitely bars Syrians from entering the U.S. It also puts a 90-day ban on refugees and nearly anyone from six other Muslim-majority countries — including Somalia.

Last year alone, 1,405 Somali refugees arrived in Minnesota, according to State Department data. The state took in more than 3,000 refugees from 25 nations in 2016, federal data show.

Trump's order bans all refugees for four months.

Swanson's portion of the lawsuit also said the order is burdensome to the state's universities and economy.

The lawsuit also says that travel plans to and from Minnesota were affected by the order, citing the story of a 4-year-old Somali girl who was separated from her family after being born in a refugee camp.

She was scheduled to reunite with her family on Monday, but was stopped at an airport in Uganda and not allowed into the U.S. because of the executive order, according to the lawsuit.