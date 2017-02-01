In the Dark: The One Who Got Away

In the Dark APM Reports

APM Reports "In the Dark" radio series examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy -- a case that went unsolved for nearly 27 years.

Part three is called "The One Who Got Away."

It's the story of Jared Scheierl, who was abducted by the same man who killed Jacob just a few months later.

After the episode, reporters Madeleine Baran and Samara Freemark discuss Jared's doubts about some details of Danny Heinrich's confession, and explore whether Heinrich continued to attack children in the years he was free.