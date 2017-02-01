U law school professor sues Trump over business holdings, immigration restrictions

University of Minnesota Law School professor Richard Painter is suing President Trump over his business holdings and executive order on immigration.

Painter was a top ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush but has been working with an attorney from President Barack Obama's administration to bring this lawsuit.

It argues that Trump has not done enough to distance himself from his businesses, and that he is already putting his own interests ahead of the country.

The president has said the lawsuit is "without merit."

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Painter.

