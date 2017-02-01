Do Trump's immigration policies make us safer?

President Donald Trump, center, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, watching, signs an executive action on extreme vetting at the Pentagon in Washington on Friday.

Protesters are filling airport terminals and the ACLU is lawyering up for a fight against President Trump's executive order on immigration that many are calling a "Muslim ban."

Combined with Trump's recent action to direct federal funds toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, many of his supporters feel the president is fulfilling his campaign promises and making our country safer.

But can Trump's actions boost national security?

Michael Hurley, former CIA officer and national security expert, and Sharon Burke, senior international security adviser at the New America foundation, talked about the impact of the executive actions on our national security.

