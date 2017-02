Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife Louise as President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington Tuesday night.

President Trump has announced his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States: federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch.

Nicole Austin-Hillery, director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Washington, D.C. office, and Margaret Russell, a professor at the Santa Clara Law School, discussed what this appointment means for the future of the court.

