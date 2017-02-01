A guide to a coming flood of new theater shows in the Twin Cities

The Twin Cities theater scene usually gets pretty quiet after the holiday shows open in November and December, and then fires up again in late January or early February.

This year, things are especially bunched. No fewer than 15 shows are opening the first two weekends of February. It's an interesting mix of serious-minded Pulitzer Prize winners and frothy entertainment.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Dominic Papatola who reviews theater for the St. Paul Pioneer Press to get some guidance on all the new entertainment.

