Behind the numbers on immigration detentions

After President Trump signed the executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, a great deal of chaos was unleashed at airports around the world. Travelers from those countries seeking visas, those currently holding visas and even green card holders were having a hard time getting to their destinations.

However, the number of travelers affected by the ban is in dispute.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to immigration law expert Kevin Johnson from the University of California, Davis and Erika Lee, director of the Immigration History Research Center at the University of Minnesota.

