Bobby Vee's children claim siblings are mishandling estate

Two of Bobby Vee's four children have filed a court petition claiming their siblings are misusing money from the late pop singer's estate.

Robby Velline and Jennifer Whittet Velline claim in the Stearns County District Court petition that their brothers, Tommy and Jeff Velline, have used money from the estate for their personal benefit and to support Rockhouse Productions. Rockhouse is a recording studio and production facility that is run by the brothers. It was established by Bobby and his wife, Karen, who is also deceased.

The St. Cloud Times says Tommy and Jeff Velline have filed a counter petition that says their actions had the approval of their parents.

Bobby Vee's star rose in the 1960s. He died in October of advanced Alzheimer's disease.