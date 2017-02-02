J.K. Rowling responds to fans threatening to burn "Harry Potter" books over political views

The "Harry Potter" author has openly criticized President Donald Trump's immigration order, and not all of her fans are happy about it.

Accio fire extinguisher.

You want to burn your "Harry Potter" books and movies because you don't agree with J.K. Rowling's political views?

Go ahead, Rowling said on Twitter. But be careful with the flaming DVDs — the fumes "might be toxic," she wrote.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Rowling drew a storm of controversy after speaking out against the U.S. immigration order that has banned Syrian refugees indefinitely, and put the immigration status of many others into question. She likened tactics she was hearing about at U.S. airports to stories told by political prisoners.

When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships. https://t.co/y7CXLQK1n0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Not all of her 9.4 million Twitter followers were happy with her critical stance of the U.S. government and President Donald Trump. But Rowling responded with her trademark pith, even as followers told her that their "Potter" books were in flames.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Rowling, who is British, has never been shy with sharing her opinions on the social media platform, even when told to "stay out of politics" by someone with the Twitter name "Mr. America."

"In free countries anyone can talk politics," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Rowling has taken on Trump; during the campaign, she Tweeted several critical statements about him.

Independent of Rowling, the "Potter" books have played an odd role in American politics all year: During the campaign, Sen. Elizabeth Warren compared Trump to a Death Eater — a member of Voldemort's army of dark wizards in the books.

Looking for a Defense Against the Dark Arts prof, @jk_rowling? Where do I apply? Trump, Death Eaters - I got this! https://t.co/TDgHbeyApU — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) June 29, 2016

(Rabid fans know that Moaning Myrtle's full name was revealed to be Myrtle Elizabeth Warren — but Rowling said it was pure coincidence, and not a nod to the senator.)

And a study by University of Pennsylvania professor Diana Mutz, who surveyed 1,200 subjects, found that people who had read the "Potter" series were more likely to dislike Trump.

"I think a lot of the identification of Trump's dominating kind of politics is something people associate with Voldemort," Mutz told Time Magazine.

Rowling isn't the only author sharing political views on Twitter, but she is certainly one of the most visible. With a net worth of roughly a billion, and at least 450 million books sold worldwide, the controversy isn't likely to touch her popularity, or her bottom line.