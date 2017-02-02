Dayton's doctors say his prostate cancer is treatable, curable

Gov. Mark Dayton got some good news Thursday. His Mayo Clinic doctors say his prostate cancer is localized, treatable and curable and he should be able to continue his duties.

Dayton's office says he's evaluating his options for surgery or radiation and is expected to decide in the next few days.

The governor "underwent extensive diagnostic tests at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The tests found no signs that his prostate cancer had spread beyond the prostate," Linden Zakula, Dayton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

Dayton went public with his prostate cancer diagnosis on Tuesday of last week after he fainted and collapsed during his State of the State speech the evening earlier. He and his doctors said the cancer and the fainting spell were unrelated.

But it immediately raised questions about the governor's health and his ability to finish out the last two years of his term.

Dayton, who recently turned 70 years old, insisted he had the stamina to carry him through and had no plans to step down.