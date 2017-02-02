Franken to ask Supreme Court nominee about judicial activism

Sen. Al Franken says he's currently reviewing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's record and plans to meet with him soon.

The Senate's review of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will last a few months — and that's if Democrats decide not to filibuster his nomination.

It's a move some Senate Democrats say is only fair after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination last year.

Gorsuch is a currently a federal appeals court judge in Denver and considered by Republicans to be a fitting successor to the judge he would replace, Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch's next step is a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which includes both U.S. senators from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken. Franken says he's currently reviewing Gorsuch's record and plans to meet with him soon.

He spoke to MPR's Cathy Wurzer about what he wants to ask Gorsuch.

Click on the audio player to hear their conversation.