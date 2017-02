Girl killed, two teens injured in St. Paul

St. Paul police say a girl has died and two teens have been injured after officers responded to a report of gunshots.

It happened in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police won't say if the young people had been shot. A juvenile female was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female were transported to Regions Hospital.

Sgt. Mike Ernster says the homicide doesn't appear to be a random act. No suspects are in custody.