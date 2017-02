Playwright Daniel Alexander Jones joined MPR News host Marianne Combs to talk about his alter ego, Jomama Jones. Jomama will be taking over the Penumbra Theatre for the next two weekends.

The performance, called "Black Light," is part R&B concert, part Afromysticism, in which Jomama preaches radical love and acceptance as a counter to the divisive times we live in.

