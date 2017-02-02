In the Dark: Person of Interest

In the Dark APM Reports

APM Reports "In the Dark" radio series examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy — a case that went unsolved for nearly 27 years.

Part four is called "Person of Interest."

This episode looks at how investigators zeroed in on the wrong guy, ruining his life by naming him a "person of interest."

After the episode, reporters Madeleine Baran and Samara Freemark discuss the term "person of interest" and bring in interviews with experts on what it means, and why the term is gaining currency.

To listen to the episode, click the audio player above.

Further reading

• In the Dark: Official website

• Reaction: How the Jacob Wetterling case transformed Minnesota's way of life

• Timeline: 27 years of agony in Jacob Wetterling case

• More from MPR News Presents

MPR News presents offers speeches, documentaries and debates — airing weekdays from noon to 1 p.m