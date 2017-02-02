CDC seeks controversial new quarantine powers to stop outbreaks

Under the old rules, the CDC's authority was primarily limited to detaining travelers entering the U.S. or crossing state lines. With the new rules, the CDC would be able to detain people anywhere in the country, without getting approval from state and local officials.
