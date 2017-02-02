Groundhog Day 2017: Winter is (still) coming, Punxsutawney Phil says

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday, officials said, prompting a declaration of six more weeks of winter. The groundhog is seen here at the 2013 celebration at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.
