Westminster Dog Show welcomes new species -- cats

Cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson shows off a Bengal Cat on Monday in New York. The Bengal Cat will be featured at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in a non-competitive "meet the breeds" exhibition, where cats will be shown for the first time.
