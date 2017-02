Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays First Ave.'s 7th Street Entry tonight

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is playing First Ave.'s 7th Street Entry tonight. They formed in 2013 after two of their members started playing music together in their freshman dorm at Appalachian State University. That's in the town of Boone, North Carolina in the blue ridge mountains. They've since grown to five members, and their fan base has expanded significantly from their college days. Their show in Minneapolis tonight night is sold out. This song is called "Seven."