'The Highwaymen' tells the story of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood

When construction crews bulldozed St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood to build I-94, they tore apart the city's largest African-American community. Many of the neighborhood's residents and businesses were forced to move. "The Highwaymen" is a play running this month at the History Theatre in St. Paul that dramatizes that story.

MPR News host Marianne Combs spoke with playwright Josh Wilder and director Jamil Jude.

They were joined by Marvin Anderson, a resident of the Rondo neighborhood whose story was one of those that inspired the play.

To hear the full conversation, use the audio player above.