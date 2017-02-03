Dayton mulling options for treating his prostate cancer

Gov. Mark Dayton enters room 15 inside the Minnesota State Capitol before finishing his State of the State speech in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Gov. Mark Dayton said Friday he'll use the weekend to ponder next steps on treatment of his prostate cancer.

Dayton told reporters that he's weighing tradeoffs from two options discussed by his Mayo Clinic doctors during consultations this week. Those options are surgery and radiation.

The DFL governor said whatever he decides will happen in short order because he wants to maximize his chances for successful treatment.

"Either way, I think I'll have an excellent final outcome. It's not going to be pleasant," Dayton said after delivering a water quality speech in St. Paul. "But a lot of things in life aren't pleasant. The older you get the less pleasant a lot of things in life become. But that's the way it is."

Dayton said he was relieved that the cancer was deemed "treatable and curable."

"It means it is in remission five years after the treatment," Dayton said. "So that gets me through my two remaining years to serve the people of Minnesota and hopefully beyond to see my grandkids and the like."

Dayton has about two years remaining on his term. He said he might have to cut down on public appearances, but will be in charge of state government "for every minute I'm governor."