Friday Roundtable: What is feminism today?

A group of women including Rep. Ilhan Omar carry a banner at the front of the Women's March in St. Paul, Minn. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

It's time for the Friday Roundtable. It's the show where we invite three smart people into the studio to talk about one big topic or idea.

Today: What is American feminism? Is it more inclusive — economically and racially? Are younger women more interested in identifying as feminists? We asked three women for their opinions.

Our guests:

Nancy Lyons is the co-founder and CEO of the tech company Clockwork. She is also a member of MPR's board.

Tai Coleman is an assistant professor of American Multicultural Literature at St. Kates and her writing is featured in the book "A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota."

The Rev. Lisa Sharon Harper is chief church engagement officer at Sojourners Magazine. She joined us from Louisville.