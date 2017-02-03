'Baba, when are you coming?' For immigrant families in limbo, the waiting becomes indefinite

Maryam shows her father missing teeth.
Seven-year-old Maryam shows her father her missing teeth, via video chat, from the Coon Rapids, Minn., apartment she shares with her mother and sister. Maryam's father is stuck in Iraq during a 90-day travel ban set by the U.S. government. They keep in touch by phone. 