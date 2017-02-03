In the Dark: What's Going on Down There?

APM Reports "In the Dark" radio series examines how law enforcement handled the kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old Minnesota boy — a case that went unsolved for nearly 27 years.

Part five is called "What's Going on Down There?"

This episode looks at two other cases that were difficult to solve.

After the episode, reporters Madeleine Baran and Samara Freemark discuss why law enforcement has a low clearance rate for major crimes, not just in Stearns County, but in many other places around the country.

