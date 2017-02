60 years ago Sam Cooke left the Soul Stirrers

Sam Cooke had a successful six-year run with the Soul Stirrers. "Jesus Gave Me Water" was one their early hits together. But Cooke left the group in 1957 because he wanted to pursue secular, pop music and the Soul Stirrers focused on gospel. He soon rocketed to success as a solo artist with hits like "You Send Me" and "Twisting the Night Away." He was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame posthumously in 1986.