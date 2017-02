Timberwolves take on Pistons in Detroit

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about the Timberwolves game Friday night against the Pistons.

They also discussed high school football; on Wednesday, high school football stars announced which college they'll be attending. For the University of Minnesota, this year's national signing day was particularly important because it came just 26 days after coach P.J. Fleck was hired.

