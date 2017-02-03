State Dept. says fewer than 60,000 visas canceled by Trump order

Ali Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen with a valid U.S. visa (left) arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after initially being turned away. He was allowed to come back under a federal judge's order.
Ali Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen with a valid U.S. visa (left) arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after initially being turned away. He was allowed to come back under a federal judge's order. 