3 people die in 3 home fires in 3 days near Duluth

Three people have died in three separate home fires near Duluth in three straight days.

The St. Louis County sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that the latest fire was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Remains believed to be those of 52-year-old Jeffrey Sorvik were found in the debris of the home, which was about 15 miles northeast of Duluth. His son and daughter-in-law escaped. The cause remains under investigation.

Early Friday, another fire killed an 87-year-old woman in Hermantown. Her name and the cause have not been released.

Another person died in a house fire north of Cloquet on Thursday. That person's name and the cause have not been released, either.