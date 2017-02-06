P.O.S has some advice for himself in new album

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Faded" a track from the new record by Minneapolis rapper P.O.S. The album is called "Chill, Dummy" which P.O.S says is advice for himself after recovering from a kidney transplant in 2014.

This track is a reworking of "Faded High," which was recorded by the 22-member supergroup GAYNGS in 2010.

It features new vocals by Lady Midnight mixed with the original sung by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

P.O.S is on tour in the South right now. He returns to First Avenue on March 17.