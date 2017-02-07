Political Junkie: A history-making second week for President Trump

The second week of the Trump administration was full of milestones. From the firing of the acting attorney general, to the announcement of a supreme court nominee, to new sanctions on Iran, President Trump made history in a number of ways.

The new week starts with uncertainty about the fate of the administration's travel restrictions for immigrants and refugees, which a federal judge blocked on Friday. The future is also uncertain for the president's choice for secretary of education. Chris Farrell spoke with Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie, about the week that was and the week ahead in politics.

