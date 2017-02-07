Finding common ground in a sea of corporate regulation

Immediately after his inauguration, President Trump met with business leaders telling them he hopes to cut regulation by "75 percent, maybe more." He also signed an executive order instructing agencies to cut two regulations on businesses for each new one they introduce.

These policy changes are concerning to some who believe it will create an environment ripe for another financial crisis.

What does this mean for corporate growth and consumers? How do voters on the left and the right view these changes and is there common ground to be found?

MPR chief economics commentator Chris Farrell spoke with Michael Mandel at the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington and Richard Revesz, director of the Institute for Policy Integrity at NYU School of Law.

To hear the full conversation, use the audio player above.