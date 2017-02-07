'Splendid Table' host Rossetto Kasper retiring; Francis Lam steps up

Francis Lam will be the new host of The Splendid Table. Courtesy The Splendid Table

Lynne Rossetto Kasper, whose love of all things food made her one of public radio's best known voices, is retiring as host of "The Splendid Table.

Fans weren't kept waiting in the dark about her successor — American Public Media announced on Tuesday that James Beard Award-winning columnist Francis Lam is taking over hosting duties.

He's has been a regular contributor and frequent guest host on the program since 2010.

He hosts his first show in his new role March 10.

"No one can ever fill (Rossetto Kasper's) shoes, but I hope to build on the wonderful foundation she has laid for the show and continue the conversation," Lam said in a statement.

Rossetto Kasper, who will continue to contribute to the program throughout the year until her retirement, gave Lam's hiring her stamp of approval, calling him a "gem for the next state of The Splendid Table."

"The tough part of knowing you want to launch a new life is figuring out the ideal person to take over your chair," she said in a statement. "In the first five minutes of talking with Francis, I was a fan."

Lam was previously the Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and has been a judge on Bravo's "Top Chef Masters."

"The Splendid Table" can be heard on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide. The show is produced and distributed by American Public Media, the parent of Minnesota Public Radio.