St. Paul's MacGregor hit No. 1 40 years ago with 'Torn Between Two Lovers'

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Torn Between Two Lovers" by Mary MacGregor, which was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago Tuesday.

It was the first and only big hit for MacGregor who was born in St. Paul and attended the University of Minnesota.

She told Fred Bronson, author of "The Billboard Book of Number One Hits" that she has always hated the song's lyrics.

"I think it's a real implausible situation. A lady who wants to have her cake and eat it too," she said.