What do sanctuary cities really offer? At what cost?

A protester reacts while Salma Ahmed, a University of Minnesota activist with Students for Justice in Palestine, speaks at a protest in Minneapolis, Jan. 31, 2017.

By signing an executive order, President Trump has created confusion for many so-called "sanctuary cities" regarding their roles in enforcing federal immigration laws.

Many cities, including a few here in Minnesota, are left to wonder what it might mean in terms of federal funding, and community safety.

MPR News host Marianne Combs spoke with Cesar Cuauhtemoc Garcia Hernandez, assistant professor University of Denver Sturm College of Law and Phil Torrey, supervising attorney for the Harvard Immigration Project, about the confusion and the potential outcome for families, neighborhoods, communities and their safety.

