Appetites: Destination dining across the St. Croix

To many Minnesotans, Eau Claire, Wis., is a low-key college town about 90 minutes drive east of the Twin Cities.

But a recent downtown revitalization has turned it into a hip food and beverage destination.

Rachel Hutton, editor of Minnesota Monthly magazine, joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to set the scene.

From a big-picture perspective, Hutton said, the internet drove the revamped downtown in Eau Claire. Creatives and entrepreneurs used to think they needed to work in a big city, but the web has given them a platform to get attention from almost anywhere.

That's helped a few Eau Claire natives stay in their hometown and still pursue their careers, she said.

Here's a few picks from Hutton:

Zach Halmstad renovated an old Ramada into this hip, boutique hotel. It opened last spring. The spot has its own artisanal coffee shop and a farm-to-table restaurant, plus Eau Claire's only rooftop bar called Dive — which isn't a dive.

One of a few newer craft breweries in Eau Claire, the Brewing Projekt makes many experimental beers and sells "crowlers" — big aluminum cans that hold about two pints.

This is Halmstad's second boutique hotel. It contrasts the Lismore's contemporary feel with a more outdoorsy vibe. It has its own outfitters , and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon is among its investors.

This onetime jazz haven isn't new, but it does have some legend for having hosted musicians like Charles Mingus and Dizzy Gillespie. Today, the tiny tavern is a non-trendy spot for cheap drinks.

For the whole story, use the audio player above.