Appetites: Destination dining across the St. Croix

To many Minnesotans, Eau Claire, Wis., is a low-key college town about 90 minutes drive east of the Twin Cities.
But a recent downtown revitalization has turned it into a hip food and beverage destination.
Rachel Hutton, editor of Minnesota Monthly magazine, joined All Things Considered host Tom Crann to set the scene.
From a big-picture perspective, Hutton said, the internet drove the revamped downtown in Eau Claire. Creatives and entrepreneurs used to think they needed to work in a big city, but the web has given them a platform to get attention from almost anywhere.
That's helped a few Eau Claire natives stay in their hometown and still pursue their careers, she said.
Here's a few picks from Hutton:
• The Lismore hotel:Zach Halmstad renovated an old Ramada into this hip, boutique hotel. It opened last spring. The spot has its own artisanal coffee shop and a farm-to-table restaurant, plus Eau Claire's only rooftop bar called Dive — which isn't a dive.
• The Brewing Projekt:One of a few newer craft breweries in Eau Claire, the Brewing Projekt makes many experimental beers and sells "crowlers" — big aluminum cans that hold about two pints.
• The Oxbow hotel:This is Halmstad's second boutique hotel. It contrasts the Lismore's contemporary feel with a more outdoorsy vibe. It has its own outfitters, and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon is among its investors.
• The Joynt:This onetime jazz haven isn't new, but it does have some legend for having hosted musicians like Charles Mingus and Dizzy Gillespie. Today, the tiny tavern is a non-trendy spot for cheap drinks.
