Bill banning cell phone use behind the wheel has bipartisan support

A driver used a cellphone, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009, while driving on Interstate 295 in Portland, Maine.

A new bill could make Minnesota the 15th state to ban drivers from using their cell phones while behind the wheel.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers support the bill, which would still let drivers talk on the phone using hands-free devices. It builds on a ban already in place in the state against texting, and it would carry similar fines.

The president of the Minnesota Safety Council Paul Aasen was an adviser on the bill, and MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with him.

