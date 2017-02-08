Bill Cooper, ex-Minnesota GOP leader and TCF Bank chief, dies

Bill Cooper Marissa Helms | MPR News 2007

Bill Cooper, the ex-CEO of TCF Bank and former head of the Minnesota Republican Party, has died, current state GOP Chair Keith Downey said Wednesday.

Cooper, 73, was known for his blunt speaking style. He was involved in Republican Party politics for years and was chair of the state Republican Party in the 1990s.

He first became CEO of TCF in 1985. He reorganized the company and later moved its headquarters out of downtown Minneapolis to Wayzata. He backed Arne Carlson's run for governor in 1990.

In later years, he became an advocate for school choice and charter schools.

In 2005, he stepped down as CEO of TCF Bank, but remained as board chair. In 2008, he came back to the CEO position and served until 2015 when he retired.

Downey said Cooper died Tuesday night.

"We are saddened at the loss of Bill Cooper and offer our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his family," Downey said in a statement.

Highlighting his work in the GOP, in banking and in charter schools, Downey called Cooper "an example of pursuing public service for the good of our state."