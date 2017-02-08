Is feminism alienating conservative women?

People arrive on the platform at the Capital South Metro station for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21 in Washington.

When the Women's March on Washington was in its planning stage, an anti-abortion group based in Texas, called the New Wave Feminists, was granted partnership status.

But later, after a blast of criticism on social media, organizers removed the group stating that "the Women's March's platform is pro-abortion-rights and that has been our stance from day one."

Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America were among the many partners of the event.

Less than a week following the Women's March, the annual March for Life took place in Washington D.C. protesting the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally.

Many conservative women have long felt unwelcome under the feminist banner, especially by the movement's vocal pro-abortion-rights base. But with gender-focused issues like pay equity and paid maternal leave, more conservative women are attending marches and expressing interest.

MPR News host Marianne Combs discussed the split between feminists with conservative and liberal values with Mary FioRito of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and Gina Messina, professor of religious studies at Ursuline College.

