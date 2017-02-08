Jaedyn James and the Hunger submit a song to Tiny Desk contest

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Minneapolis-based band Jaedyn James and the Hunger with "Something Important."

It's their entry in this year's Tiny Desk Concert Contest for unsigned bands, sponsored by National Public Radio.

The winner will perform at NPR's headquarters in Washington and go on a national tour.

Last year, Duluth's Gaelyn Lea beat out thousands of other musicians to win the contest. This year's winner will be announced in early March, but you can watch all the videos right now at TinyDeskContest.npr.org.