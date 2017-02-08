Minnesota groups raise record sum for Syrian refugees after Trump immigration ban

On Facebook, Lindsey Smith chronicled her time at the camps as she witnessed situations go from life-threatening and chaotic to somewhat normal.

A group of Minnesotans raised a record amount of money for Syrian refugees following President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Volunteers with the Northwest Islamic Center and the Committee in Solidarity with the People of Syria have raised $125,000 for the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to provide medical relief to Syrian refugees in camps in Europe and the Middle East.

All the money was raised in one day, the day after Trump signed the executive order.

It was the most ever raised by the groups, according to Lindsey Smith, a Minnesota nurse practitioner and active member and volunteer for SAMS. Another fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at a private home in Savage.

"I really hope that people realize that what's happening in our government is not a reflection of the American people or what America stands for or what we believe in," Smith said. "And I really hope that it gives them some hope."

Smith volunteered on two missions in Greece. She went to the Macedonia border as part of the first team of health care providers deployed when it closed to refugees last spring. She plans to return to refugee camps in Lebanon later this year.

"You just aren't ever prepared for what you see there," Smith said, as she recalled the thousands of people in need of immediate medical attention, food and water.

On Facebook, Smith chronicled her time at the camps as she witnessed situations go from life-threatening and chaotic to somewhat normal. She told the story of a woman having a stroke right before her eyes as police in riot gear moved in. The sounds of bombs rang through the camps one night after a fight, delaying her plans to restock the van with supplies.

Smith volunteered with the Syrian American Medical Society in refugee camps in Greece last spring. Courtesy of Lindsey Smith

"Back at the medical van I handed out suckers to kids and let them crawl all over me laughing and giggling trying to distract myself from what had just happened," she wrote.

The typical, constant desire to reach normalcy was nonexistent for people living in the camps as they became accustomed to dire living conditions and impact of the political unrest. Still, Smith said she never had negative experiences with refugees.

"I came across probably thousands of refugees, I could just say that the kindness was extremely good," Smith said. "It actually uplifted me and encouraged me to be a better person myself."

Smith stayed in Greece for two weeks each time, using up all her vacation time. The spring weather went from floods washing away belongings to windy dirt whipping through the camps. Burning plastic required her to attend to respiratory problems. Headaches and anxiety-induced insomnia were common.

Smith said all the funds raised go directly to SAMS for medical relief. The money raised late last month will go a long way because of the cheap medical procedures that can be done in camps. For example, in Greece, it cost $300 for a surgery and $150 for a birth.

But it's also challenging to treat everyone, she said. Cancer isn't a priority, and illnesses that could be cured early on have potential to be life threatening because of lack of access to medical care.

"It's really difficult and you do the best you can," Smith said. "There are definitely things that are very frustrating because you realize in America, this would be something that wouldn't be life-threatening and could be easily managed."

Recent fundraising efforts and upcoming ones are a sign that people are more aware of the humanitarian crisis, she said. If the country won't take refugees in, they'll do anything they can to help them overseas.

"That was completely incredible and blew me away and has a lot to do with what's happening," Smith said. "I think people are waking up and becoming more aware and realizing they have to take action."