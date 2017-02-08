New program teaches foster parents to treat opiate-addicted babies in home

John and Cindy Ness sit with three of their children, Tiena, Zack and Noah.
John and Cindy Ness sit with three of their children, Tiena, Zack and Noah in their home south of Bemidji on Dec. 27, 2016. For the last 17 years, the Ness family has hosted dozens of foster children. 